Fundraising support grows for Renee Eldridge

According to a Valley, AL Police Department press release, the body of a white female was found in a location known for drug use around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Friends and former co-workers of Renee Eldridge are coming together to help her family during this time.

Acers Grill and Bar in Columbus is holding a Barbeque fundraiser Saturday. Those who came out say they wanted to support her family any way they can.

Renee worked part-time at Acers for a short time, and was a frequent customer at the business.

Eldridge was first reported missing a week ago Saturday. She was found dead near the Hopewell Road Bridge in Valley, Alabama on Tuesday. Blunt force trauma to the head was listed as the cause of death.

“Renee has been a long time patron here. She has been coming here for the last 10 years, her and her mom. So she's like family here. So it's like looking out for one,” Vincent Jones said,” with Acers Grill and Bar.

The Barbeque Fundraiser will continue until midnight, and all proceeds will go to the family. There will also be a Poker Run on Sunday, July 25 to raise money for Eldridge. This event will be located at 1809 Opelika Rd. in Phenix City, AL.

Funeral services for Renee Eldridge will be on Monday at McMullen funeral home on Gentian Boulevard in Columbus.

