Masked gunman robs Circle K gas station

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for an armed robbery suspect following a hold up at a gas station on the city's south side.

According to police reports, a masked gunman entered the Circle K at 1715 South Lumpkin Road through the front door around 12:30 Sunday morning armed with a gun.

Three witnesses were inside the gas station at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black shirt and pants and a black mask.

The report does not state what the suspect took from the store. If you know anything about this crime that could possibly lead to an arrest, call the detective division at 706-653-3400.