Columbus Chamber of Commerce holds press conference on Army budget cuts

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Monday, July 13, a press conference will be held updating the public and businesses in the Chattahoochee Valley, describing our continued renewed attack against the 2011 Budget Control Act and pending Sequestration.

In a report released last week, the Department of Defense says 40,000 soldiers will lose their jobs by 2017; Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-GA, says that 3,400 of those soldiers will come from Fort Benning, and 950 soldiers will come from Fort Stewart.

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce has also begin a media campaign, GrowBenning.com, which includes a petition for community members to use to show their support. You can find out more on GrowBenning.com by clicking here.

“Fort Benning’s last BRAC 205 was a positive boast to the region welcoming some 18,000 new residents,” said Jerry Newman, chairman of the Fort Benning Partnership. “However, the Chattahoochee region was under no illusions that the coming Congressional driven defense drawdown and pending Sequestration would leave Benning unscathed. Our best-case scenario with the drawdown has always been to manage expectations and maintain near the status quo.”

According to Brian Anderson, the president of the Chamber of Commerce, the community’s economy could have a $2 to $3 million hit due to these cuts.

“The fight to preserve the strength and integrity of Fort Benning has only just begun,” Anderson said in a press release on Monday. “It is critical that our regional community - which includes Columbus, Phenix City, our Metropolitan Support Area and the post itself – remain armed with the most current information regarding Sequestration; maintain vigilance in showing their dedication to Fort Benning; and let those Alabama and Georgia elected leaders in Washington know that we and they must protect our post. We have Benning’s back, because Benning has always had ours.”

