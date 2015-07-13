So called 'Street Code' keeping people silent on unsolved murders

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - There are at least five unsolved murders in Columbus that have occurred during the second quarter of the year, and police need the public to come forward with information.

The most recent gun-related crime unfolded this past Saturday on I-185 when Keith Turner was shot and killed near the Cusseta Road overpass.

Jummun Morgan's killer has not been brought to justice for the April 28 homicide that happened on Rigdon Road.

On the Fourth of July, two other men fell victim to gun violence. Zachery Clark’s life came to an end outside his home at the Adair Apartments off Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Family and friends said their final farewell to Clark on Monday.

Clark’s childhood friend, Nicole Miller says she doesn’t believe the so-called ‘street code’ will be broken by those loyal to the commitment.

“They don’t want to tell if they do know anything in fear of retaliation,” explained Miller. During the funeral, Miller stated the minister tried to encourage the crowd of mourners to speak out if they know anything about the senseless murders.

Blake Berry would have turned 25 years old Monday, July 13 if he had not been shot and killed on Bragg Smith Road on the same day as Clark's murder.

For the first time since her husband was brutally murdered inside their 23rd Avenue home on June 7, Sherry Fannin spoke exclusively with News Leader 9 about Reno Fannin’s tragic shooting death.

“He had two children to care for and a third that he was trying to start taking care of and he didn’t deserve to die like that,” Sherry said.



Reno Fannin leaves behind 20-month old baby girl who witnessed her father’s murder and a 6-year-old son. He is undergoing grief counseling to help him cope with losing his dad, according to Sherry Fannin.

Columbus police say if you know anything about these crimes, call 706-653-3400.

