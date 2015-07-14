Free meal offered for Chick-fil-A's 'Cow Appreciation Day'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If you’re looking to get a free meal on Tuesday, then make sure you participate in Chick-fil-A’s Cow Appreciation Day!

In order to receive a free meal, participants must dress up like a cow from head to toe, and if you partially dress up with a cow accessory you will receive a free entrée.

This special also includes kids meals, and there are several cow dress up ideas on their website.

We would love to see your Cow Appreciation Day costumes, so send your pictures to pix@wtvm.com.

