Valley Rescue Mission in need of donations

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The hot weather is having a hard impact on low income people.

Valley Rescue Mission is an organization that tries to help, but they are quickly are running out of supplies and are in desperate need for donations.

They need both non perishable food and fans as well. The organization has already given out 200 fans, which is what would normally be given out for the entire summer.

Development Director for Valley Rescue Mission Mitzi Oxford says many times people are forced to chose between buying food or paying for utilities. The organization helps with both.

"People may have to spend more on utilities and less on food or vice versa. And because of that we are getting a lot more requests for utility assistance," Oxford said.

In our area, one in five people live below the poverty line. A great way to help out is to organize a drive for supplies in your neighborhood or at work.

For more information on the Valley Rescue Mission please click here.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.