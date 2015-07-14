Get ready for parking tickets at CHS, old Cafe 222 approved

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- The school bells will ring in less than a month for students in Muscogee County. For students attending Columbus High School, parking tickets could be on the rise.

During Monday’s city council meeting, Robert Lackey, representing the North Wynnton Village Neighborhood Watch, expressed concerns about the need for additional parking for students.

Lackey said students park in front of their homes on Wildwood and Forest Avenues, and often leave trash on the premises for the residents to clean up.

City manager Isaiah Hugley said, “I think we'll be able to hopefully work through the situation that students will not receive citations from police. There are areas over their now where there's no parking areas. Obviously, if they park in one of those areas, along certain streets over there, they are going to be cited.”

Hugley says he plans to talk with school officials to discuss a possible solution and report the findings to council within 30 days.

Councilors also approved a zoning change to allow a new restaurant to open in the Historic District. the old Café 222 location at 7th Street and 3rd Avenue.

One person spoke out against the move due to parking and increased traffic concerns. Hugley said the city will be responsible for enforcing any parking violations.

