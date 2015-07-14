Criminal history of suspect arrested in Renee Eldridge's murder

The man who has been named as a suspect in the Renee Eldridge murder case was captured early Tuesday morning in Macon Co., AL., and transported back to Valley for questioning.

The man suspected in the murder of 25-year-old Columbus woman Renee Eldridge has been arrested after a massive manhunt.



Stacey Demar Gray was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. Authorities have confirmed that Gray was a friend of the family, but many are wondering who he was and if he had a criminal history.

When it comes to the local area, Gray has faced misdemeanor charges, although nothing nearly as severe as what he faces from Tuesday's arrest.

According to the Russell County Sherriff's Department, for the last 10 years Gray does not have a record there.

In Muscogee County, however, he had quite a few over the past seven years. In 2008 according to police records, Gray pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to children in the third degree, simple battery and driving with a suspended license.



Gray was sentenced to two years of probabtion and ordered by the court to pay over 1500 dollars in fines for his criminal charges in 2008.

In 2010 he was cited for driving without a license.

In 2012, Gray appeared before a judge for child support where he was ordered to pay about $290 a month for his 7-year-old son.

Finally in 2014, the now-murder suspect was pulled over and cited for loud music.

According to the Muscogee County order of forfeiture, Gray did not appear in court for his 2010 and 2014 citations.



