Parent concerned about new bus schedule in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Parent concerned about new bus schedule in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Muscogee County parent is upset because she says her daughter's bus is slated to run before the crack of dawn.

Victoria Thompson says the bus driver knocked on her door just days ago to notify her of a school bus pickup time. The driver said the time changed from 6:30 a.m. last year to 5:30 a.m. this year.

Thompson says she called the transportation department Wednesday to express her concerns and spoke with a worker.

The worker responded, “The bus driver should not have came to us and told us this schedule because they are having to change some stuff and hire more bus drivers because there are bigger routes.”

Director of Communications Valerie Fuller says the earliest students are picked up is 6:25 am, and she says the district is in the process of trying to fill 20 vacancies among 220 drivers.

"To date, there are like two or three people who  may have been approved for recommendation, but again it's a process through human resources, as well as training and so we're all working together to make sure the vacancies are filled prior to school starting,” Fuller said.

The training will last three days for drivers, but it's unclear the entire time it takes a new hire to come aboard after applying for the job.

As for the new bus routes, the parent says she was told to wait until verification day in August to get the route times.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly