Parent concerned about new bus schedule in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Muscogee County parent is upset because she says her daughter's bus is slated to run before the crack of dawn.

Victoria Thompson says the bus driver knocked on her door just days ago to notify her of a school bus pickup time. The driver said the time changed from 6:30 a.m. last year to 5:30 a.m. this year.

Thompson says she called the transportation department Wednesday to express her concerns and spoke with a worker.

The worker responded, “The bus driver should not have came to us and told us this schedule because they are having to change some stuff and hire more bus drivers because there are bigger routes.”

Director of Communications Valerie Fuller says the earliest students are picked up is 6:25 am, and she says the district is in the process of trying to fill 20 vacancies among 220 drivers.

"To date, there are like two or three people who may have been approved for recommendation, but again it's a process through human resources, as well as training and so we're all working together to make sure the vacancies are filled prior to school starting,” Fuller said.

The training will last three days for drivers, but it's unclear the entire time it takes a new hire to come aboard after applying for the job.

As for the new bus routes, the parent says she was told to wait until verification day in August to get the route times.

