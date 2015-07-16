WXTX Special Report: Selfie for a job

COLUMBUS, GA (WXTX) – Experts say the job search is evolving and jobs seekers are connecting with potential employers in a variety of innovative ways.

Selfies may have gotten a negative connotation in the media, but the popular way to take a picture could be a new way to land you that next job.

Fox 54's Roslyn Giles reports in our special report: "Selfies for a Job"

For Max Walker, getting an interview for an internship at an advertising agency was as easy as sending a snap.

"I found that they were doing this Snapchat campaign, and it just caught my eye,” Max said. “It was a creative way to express myself and apply to a position."

Having applicants express themselves is exactly what Sherri Anne Green, director of marketing for Imo Advertising, was looking for when she set up the campaign to recruit interns.

"Snapchat really gave us an impression of people's personalities and how they would engage with social media really early in the recruitment process,” Sherri Anne said.

Experts say learning about a potential hire's personality earlier in the process is key for more and more companies.

Today, applicants are going beyond the typical written resume and cover letter. They’re getting noticed on social media with Snapchat or by sending creative multimedia tweets to hiring managers, through taped video responses to interview questions, and even submitting video cover letters, something companies like Zappos encourage.

"No one can say my resume represents who I am,” said Mark Newman, founder and CEO of Hirevue. “So that's when it comes into video and other cool tools that empower people to tell their story"

Hirevue is a platform that lets companies have applicants complete recorded video interviews.

“We're seeing massive adoption increases of almost 10 times year over year,” Mark said. “We're seeing organizations around the world using us for any type of role we could ever imagine."

Experts point out video can give candidates whose resumes and previous experience might not be a perfect fit a shot at the job.

That was the case for Landon Tracy who landed a business development positon with Qualtrics Opportunity Design Team.

"I had to either sell them on myself or I wouldn't have been a great application for the job,” Landon said. “So, I felt like the video response let them know kind of a little bit more about who I am and what I’m capable of."

Elissa O’Brien of the Society for Human Resource Management says these new recruiting tools are good for companies too.

"It gives us a more efficient, more effective and maybe a cost effective way of expanding our applicant pool,” Elissa said. “It will not be a fad. I think it's going to be a part of how we do recruiting."

While some companies may use these tools to target millennials, Elissa says it's important for all job seekers to get on board.

"In order for you to get noticed and be seen as an innovator you have to embrace the technology that is really out there," Elissa said.

As for Max, his internship turned into a full time job and he's glad that he was introduced to his employer through Snapchat.

"I would say this is a more personal way to connect with less pressure,” Max said. “You're not a statistic, you're more of a, you know, human voice and personality."

If you're thinking of turning to one of these non-traditional routes to get noticed, Mark says be sure to be yourself, tell your story and demonstrate your ability to work.



Join the discussion on social media by using #selfieforajob.

Copyright 2015 WXTX. All rights reserved.