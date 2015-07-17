Two men arrested for forging checks in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – On Wednesday, July 15 the Auburn Police Division arrested two Phenix City natives on felony warrants.

Gary Hannah, 22, and James Lowery, 19, were charged with one count of possession of a forged instrument in the second degree.

The arrests are the result of an investigation by Auburn Police into a forgery that occurred at a bank in that was located in the 2300 block of East University Drive. According to bank officials, Hannah and Lowery went into the bank, and presented two separate checks for payments that were later determined to be forged.

Both checks were drawn on the account of a local business and made payable for a combined total of over $2,600.

Opelika police contacted Auburn police about someone attempting to forge a similar check at a local bank in Opelika. Auburn police then developed Hannah and Lowery as suspects in the forgery.

Detectives with both agencies worked together jointly to identify Hannah and Lowery as the individuals responsible for the forgeries in Auburn.

As a result of the investigation, they were transported to the Lee County Jail, and they will both be eligible for a $3,000 bond.

