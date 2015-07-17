Phenix City Parks and Recs vandalized, $15,000 in damages

Since June 1, there have been multiple reports of burglary, theft and vandalism at Phenix City Parks and Recreation Centers.



Todd Hughes, director of Phenix City Parks and Rec, says they’ve had nearly $15,000 in damages this summer. At this time they do not have any suspects but since schools are out he believes kids may be responsible.

“It’s frustrating because we live in this neighborhood, you know, I don’t have a yard this big so you know to be able to come out here and have a good time… it would be better if people in the community would take care of it," said Hassan Kirkland, who held his family reunion at Sandfort Road Park this year.

He says relatives came into town from across the country. He was disappointed when he heard Sandfort Road Park was one of the Phenix City parks vandalized in the last month.



The back door of the concession stand near the baseball field at Sandfort Road Park was pried open, and it’s believed the intruders were looking for money.

"A lot of it is attributed to school being out," said Phenix City Patrol Lieutenant Patrick Daughtry. "Kids being out in the neighborhoods at night. We’re looking at increasing patrols and putting surveillance in those areas to prevent any further incidents."



Lt. Daughtry also confirmed reports of copper stolen from the RiverWalk, the door kicked in at Garrett Stadium, Idle Hour Park burglarized, an AC unit stolen from a concession stand, graffiti on the playground at Spencer Rec center and benches, and garbage cans at parks destroyed.

“The frustrating thing to find out is if it is somebody in our community that is tearing it up… they not respecting it you know.” Kirkland said.



