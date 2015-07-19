Dangerous street drugs found at Northside Recreation Center

Columbus police say marijuana, heroin and morphine were found in the outdoor bathroom of the Northside Recreation Center over the weekend. According to police reports, on Friday, July 17 a city worker was cleaning the center's concession bathroom and while picking up the trash in the woman’s bathroom, he noticed a white plastic bag tied shut.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Some dangerous drugs were discovered at the Northside Recreation Center on American Way Friday morning.

According to the police report, a worker cleaning the women’s bathroom noticed a white plastic bag in the trash can. The bag was tied up and covered with paper towels. When he tore the bag opened, he saw plastic bags containing 30.4 grams of marijuana, 1.8 grams of heroin, 15 mg of morphine pills, three packages of Bugler brand tobacco, two packs of rolling papers and black electrical tape.

The drugs were logged into evidence by the Columbus police department where it will be discarded.

