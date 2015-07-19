Dangerous street drugs found at Northside Recreation Center - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Dangerous street drugs found at Northside Recreation Center

By Roslyn Giles, Anchor
and J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Some dangerous drugs were discovered at the Northside Recreation Center on American Way Friday morning.

According to the police report, a worker cleaning the women’s bathroom noticed a white plastic bag in the trash can.  The bag was tied up and covered with paper towels. When he tore the bag opened, he saw plastic bags containing 30.4 grams of marijuana, 1.8 grams of heroin, 15 mg of morphine pills, three packages of Bugler brand tobacco, two packs of rolling papers and black electrical tape.  

The drugs were logged into evidence by the Columbus police department where it will be discarded. 

