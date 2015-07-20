More than $1,000 in drugs found outside Northside Rec Center

Columbus police say marijuana, heroin and morphine were found in the outdoor bathroom of the Northside Recreation Center over the weekend.



According to police reports, on Friday, July 17 a city worker was cleaning the center's concession bathroom and while picking up the trash in the woman’s bathroom, he noticed a white plastic bag tied shut. It was covered with paper towels and filled with drugs.



"This particular gentlemen is to be commended for taking quick action to contact supervisors and to also contact the Police Department," said James Worsley, Director of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department.



His department also informed the warden about this incident. Since inmates detail the outdoor area of Northside Recreation Center he wanted to make sure that he was aware of this incident.



Warden Dwight Hamrick says the city, not the inmates, is responsible for cleaning the bathrooms where the drugs were found.



"We don’t know who it was intended for and I can’t begin to speculate," Worsley said.



Worsley also stated that this is a place that his own children often come, so it's important to him that this type of activity doesn't persist.



Police reports say the drugs that were found include 30.4 grams of marijuana, 1.8 grams of heroin, 17 morphine pills, three packages of tobacco, two packs of rolling papers and two rolls of black electrical tape for a total estimated street value of more than $1,000.



The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department wants to emphasize that the drugs were not found inside of the recreation center, they were found outside in the concession stand bathroom by the baseball field.



This incident is still under investigation by police.



Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.





