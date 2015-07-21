Trailer donated to secure bicycles for needy children

A Columbus man who collects bicycles for needy children at Christmas has fallen victim to thieves for the second time in less than a year. Fifteen brand new bikes were stolen from Chester Jackson's East Coast Body Shop on Farr Road in Columbus early Tuesday morning.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two brothers from the Smith Transportation Group donated a 53-foot dry van trailer to a Columbus man who gives bicycles to needy children.

Recently, Mr. Jackson’s bicycles were stolen for the second year in a row and two brothers, Albert and Arthur, heard about the story on the news and decided to donate the trailer for the rest of the year.

“As fathers ourselves, we wanted to be able to help Mr. Jackson with his worthy cause,” Arthur Smith said,” Manager of Smith Transportation Group.

No suspects have been brought forward in the case of the 15 missing bikes from last week. However, thanks to the generosity of Smith Transportation Group, Mr. Jackson’s prayer was answered.

The bikes now have a safe place to collect until the end of the year, when they will be given away during the annual Bike Giveaway.

The Music Essential Showcase is scheduled for Oct. of this year. The showcase benefits Mr. Jackson’s non-profit, Today’s Youth in a Challenging Tomorrow Inc. This organization funds parts for the bicycles that are given away each Dec.

If you would like to donate bikes please contact Mr. Jackson at (706) 685-0823.

