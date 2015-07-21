Veteran stands guard outside recruiting office to protect fellow service members

An Army veteran took protecting his fellow service members into his own hands and created quite the buzz Tuesday morning.



A call to police was made by a vigilant person who saw a man armed with a loaded AR-15 outside the Army and Marine recruiting centers in Columbus. This prompted a large response from police and Peachtree Mall security on Tuesday.



Donnie Knapp, a retired Army Master Sergeant, was seated outside the Military recruiting offices "looking out for his brothers" he said, armed with a sidearm handgun and an M-4 assault rifle.



His actions were prompted by the recent attack on a military recruiting center in Chattanooga, Tenn. and a Navy operations support center, killing four Marines and a sailor.



Knapp retired after completing 25 years of military service with the Army and Marine Corps. His service includes 18 tours of duty and six years back-to-back in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also served in Kosovo, Bosnia, and the Balkans.

Columbus police responded to the scene and questioned Knapp who had a permit for his weapon. It was determined that Knapp was not posing a danger to the public, and he was able to remain on guard outside the recruiting offices.



Lt. Herman Miles says the people working inside the recruitment centers were glad he was there.



Knapp said he thought that in a community heavily influenced by Fort Benning, there would be more people like him defending those inside working, who are unable to carry a concealed weapon.



The reaction by the public was mixed. Many patronizing the nearby Krystal's restaurant looked on with shock while others brought him Gatorade and cold water and thanked him for protecting the employees inside the offices.



"For somebody to come out here with his personal weapon, his personal time, to help support what we have going on, it shows that we still have some great Americans," said Caleb Sargent, an active duty Army Specialist.



Knapp and others supporting him feel the government should allow employees inside to carry a weapon in order to protect themselves. He said he will remain outside the offices "for as long as it takes."



“There's 15 people behind me in this recruiting station that do not have the availability to defend themselves and private citizens can and we need to join together for this cause,” Knapp said.



Knapp says he does not support vigilantes who act without common sense and only wants to make the men and women inside this recruiting office feel safe. He explained many recruiting offices are on private property not owned by the federal government, which is why he says current policy doesn't allow recruiters to carry guns.

Knapp tells us he was carrying a Glock 40 on his hip and an M-4556 rifle in his hands, and he plans to continue standing and keeping watch for a while.



On Wednesday, three more men joined Knapp and stood guard with him outside of the recruiting center.



News Leader 9 is reaching out to local law enforcement to get their insight regarding this situation.



