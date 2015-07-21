Family mourns after fatal shooting

A Columbus family is mourning the loss of a 38-year-old man who was fatally shot Tuesday night. Johann Gamble was killed outside the Pembrook Apartments.

According to the police reports, investigators do not have a suspect at this time, but they are investigating this fatal shooting.

The Gamble family says Johann will be remembered as a great father.

“Anyone that knows Johann knows how important his girls were to him and I think that’s what he is going to be most remembered for. 99 percent of Johann was his children. He was the perfect father," Jacquiette Jones says, the mother of Johann's children.

Johann leaves behind six children, two of which they had together and they were expecting his first grandchild. Jacquiette was married to Johann until 2003, but she says they remained friends and were the best co-parents.

"He was a Christian, I can remember he joined the church when he was like seven years old. He use to always talk about how he loved the Lord and that he once said he wanted to be a minister.” says Marcus Gamble, Johann's brother.

In the city of Columbus so far this year there have been eight murders. Several of those cases are still open, which means no one has been convicted. In 2014 Columbus had a total of 23 homicides and in 2013 a total of 25 homicides.

Marcus says he is hopeful the police will find his brother's shooter and says as a native of Columbus "It is time to take our community back and by saying let'ts take our community back, let's watch over each other and stop the violence."

Gamble's funeral will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 11 a.m. at 4th Street Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus.

