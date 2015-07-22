Man dies after being run over by girlfriend; no charges filed

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – On Sunday, July 19 a man died after being ran over by his girlfriend.

According to police, a domestic dispute between 51-year-old Barry Argo and his girlfriend broke out a day or two prior to the incident. The girlfriend was driving a newer model of a gold Kia Soul, but told police it was an accident.

Police are now awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine forensic evidence before charging the driver.

The autopsy results should be back around Sept. or Oct., and if there isn’t any concrete evidence from the autopsy, the case will go to a grand jury.

Police are not sure how long the couple had been dating or if they had any kids together, however they did live together.

No one else has come forward in this incident.

