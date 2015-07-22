'Books in the Barbershop' campaign comes to Columbus

Local Barbershops in Columbus are coming together to promote childhood literacy and they need your help.

According to the Fearst Foundation, children in low income families are at a higher risk of not having good reading habits. “Books in the Barbershop” was recently started in Columbus to encourage childhood reading.

Columbus Barbershops United and Georgia Appleseed Center for Law and Justice are asking for donations of bookshelves and books for children in kindergarten through 12th-grade.

Children in poverty have a lower likelihood of becoming good readers. In Muscogee County nearly one in three children live in poverty.



"One thing that we do know is that you don’t have to be rich to explore and expand your mind and your learning capability by opening a book," Teddy Reese, Attorney with Georgia Appleseed Center for Law.



There are 11 Barbershops who have already registered, and they are just waiting for the bookshelves and books to be donated.



“So many things happen in the barbershop, and I just wanted to basically explore the possibilities of rewarding the kids. When they read so many books they get a haircut,” Gerald Riley said, who is the owner of Overflo Barbershop.

He also says children who read 10 books will receive a free haircut.

Unfortunately, 61 percent of low income families don’t even have reading materials for children in their homes.



Donations of bookshelves and books can be made at Georgia Appleseed Center for Law and Justice by calling (478) 456-1946 or at Overflo Barbershop, located at 1816 Midtown Dr, Columbus, GA 31906.



Barbershops interested in registering for the "Books in the Barbershop" campaign can call (478) 456-1947.

