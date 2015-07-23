2 arrested in Lee Co. during traffic stop; handgun, meth found

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Two Alabama men have been arrested by Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning on various drug trafficking charges.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Jeffery Meeks, 49, of Andalusia, AL for first degree drug trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Todd Jay Dearden, 48, also of Andalusia was arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Concealed Weapon.

The two men were detained during a traffic stop at 4:18 a.m. The two, traveling in a 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse, were stopped traveling southbound on I-85 near exit 52 in Auburn for improper lane usage.

A vehicle search discovered a handgun, marijuana and “ice” methamphetamine. The methamphetamine seized in this case weighed more than 180 grams and has an estimated street value of $18,000.

They were both taken into custody without incident. Meeks and Dearden are both being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $53,000 bond.

If you have any information about this case or any other case please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334)-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

