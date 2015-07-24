Timeline of LA movie theater shooter's criminal history - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Timeline of LA movie theater shooter's criminal history

(WTVM) -

Two women were killed and nine injured after John Russell "Rusty" Houser opened fire in a Lafayette theater. Based on court documents from Muscogee, Russell and Carroll counties, we have provided a timeline of the criminal and mental history of Houser.

  • 1989 - He was arrested for arson in Columbus, GA.
  • 1996 - Arrested for theft by taking. Houser was accused of taking campaign signs out of yards in Columbus, GA.
  • 1999 - He was convicted five times for selling alcohol to minors in his pub located in LaGrange, GA, according to LaGrange Daily News.
  • 2001 - City of LaGrange revoked Houser's liquor license. His bar "Rusty's Buckhead Pub" was forced to close, according to LaGrange Daily News.
  • 2006 - Houser's application for a concealed carry permit was denied by Russell County because he had a history of domestic violence, an arrest record for arson and a history of mental illness. 
  • 2008 & 2009 - He was treated by East Alabama Mental Health.
  • 2011 - Theft of money for a property that turned out to be stolen.
  • March 21, 2008 - Carrollton Police Department incident report says Rusty Houser was the subject of a "mental 
  • December 2012 - Kellie Maddox Houser and John Houser separate, according to documents filed in Carroll County, GA. 
  • February 2014 - Houser legally purchases a gun from a Phenix City pawn shop. 
  • March 2014 - Houser is evicted from his 32nd Street home in Phenix City, AL. After he was served papers Houser vandalized the property with paint. Damaging, doors, the deck, stairway, driveway and windows. He also unscrewed the gas line of the fireplace.
  • March 2015 - Houser's wife filed for a divorce. The two were married in 83 and had been separated since December 2012. Court documents from Carroll County show his wife had filed for a Family Violence Protective Order against Houser in the past. The order included Houser’s wife, daughter, son-in-law, and his daughter's in-laws. 
  • July 23, 2015- Rusty Houser is the lone gunman in a Lafayette, LA movie theater shooting, killing 2 women, injuring 9. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as first responders arrived to the theater. 
  • July 24, 2015: Houser is identified as the lone shooter. 

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly