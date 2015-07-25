CSU student gets car hijacked by gunmen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – On Saturday, July 25 Columbus police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Gazebo Way concerning an armed robbery and hijacking of a motor vehicle around 1:30 a.m.

According to police reports, the victim is a student at Columbus State University and there were three suspects involved.

All three of the suspects were described as black males between the ages of 17 to 22 years of age.

Reports also state that a pistol was pointed at the victim and she was demanded to give the keys to her vehicle.

This case is under investigation and if you have any information please call Columbus police at (706)653-3100.

