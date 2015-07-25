Academy Dance Center celebrates National Dance Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Saturday, July 25 marked National Dance Day, and the Academy Dance Center in Columbus celebrated by kicking off their 2015 annual Open House and Registration.

The director and faculty of the dance center off of Warms Springs Road gave free dance lessons and tours of the facility.

“Today we’re here to celebrate National Dance Day. Classes have been going throughout the afternoon to celebrate and also promote healthy eating habits, promote physical exercise and just keeping kids moving,” Brantley Arrington said, Director of Academy Dance Center.

Some of the classes the Academy Dance Center provides include ballet, jazz, musical theater and hip hop.

