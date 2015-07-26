Coroner: Homeless man's death ruled as possible homicide

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to Muscogee County Coroner, a homeless man was killed overnight on Sunday, July 26.

William Edwards, 56, of Columbus, was killed in an area known as Tent City near the 2nd Avenue bridge.

The coroner says Williams was hit in the back of the head with an object and died from blunt forced trauma. His body was sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

The suspect is still at large at this time.

