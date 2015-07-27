Jail: Barbour Co. inmate captured after brief escape from hospital

BARBOUR COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – According to an administrator from the Barbour County Jail, an inmate who briefly escaped was captured Sunday evening.

In a brief release from the jail Monday morning, an inmate, Bill Scriggins, Jr., of Clayton, AL, from the Barbour County Jail was transported to the emergency room at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula around 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

The inmate then walked away from the emergency room, prompting a search for him. He was later apprehended on Cedar Street in Eufaula around 9:15 p.m. CT.

Scriggins, who has been arrested on third-degree domestic violence and manufacturing charged on July 24, will now face an additional charge of third-degree escape.

