UPDATE: Work detail escapee surrendered during manhunt Tuesday morning

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A prison inmate who walked off his work detail on Monday turned himself in to law enforcement early Tuesday.

Law enforcement were preparing to resume their search for Shawn Bernard Doby near the closed Winn-Dixie on S. Lumpkin Road. Doby was recaptured Tuesday morning without incident at 6:45 a.m., when he turned himself in to the Columbus Police Department on Hendrix St. off of South Lumpkin Road.

Doby, 23, was last seen by the Riverdale Cemetery detail officer at approximately 10:20 a.m. Monday morning.

At 10:40 a.m. on Monday, inmate Doby was identified as allegedly stealing a 2008 Nissan Versa Light Gray in color, Georgia license plate #PD602XRAY, near the Riverwalk. The car with that license plate was recovered later Monday before 4 p.m.

K-9 units and other law enforcement agents searched the area near the Columbus Inn, where the car was abandoned, for Doby, but he was not located.

Doby has a maximum release date of April 20, 2020. His charges are robbery, second-degree criminal damage and criminal trespass from the Richmond County/Augusta, GA-area.

