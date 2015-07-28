UPDATE: 2 cars involved in Downtown Columbus parking deck fire; no injuries

An image of the fire inside a parking structure of the fire. (Source: David Dale)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A fire inside the 11th Street parking deck in Downtown Columbus has been extinguished Tuesday afternoon.

The parking deck is between Broadway and 1st Avenue, next to Freeze Frame around 1:30 p.m.

According to Fire Battalion Chief Keith Watson, the fire started on the third floor of the deck. Two cars were damaged in the fire, and there were no injuries reported. The cars involved include a 2002 Ford Expedition and a Kia. Both vehicles were owned by Synovus employees.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and currently under investigation.

Passersby took video and photos shortly after the fire started, showing plumes of black smoke and moments of intense flames coming from the deck.

