AL kid thanks officer in mall, gets 'sworn-in' at food court

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An Alabama boy who’s starting kindergarten soon now wants to bypass school and become a police officer thanks to a sweet meeting at the Auburn Mall.

Trace Jones, 5, was in the Auburn Mall with his mother, Holly, on July 25 when he saw a police officer having lunch in the food court.

His mom captured what happened next and posted it to social media.

"Trace saw this police officer in the mall and wanted to tell him ‘thanks for keeping us safe,'" Williams wrote on Instagram. "Then he was 'sworn-in,' promising to uphold the law. This was the nicest man, with lots of patience and a big heart. I don't know you, but thank you for taking the time with my son, he will remember that moment forever."

The friendly officer, Bill Schallock of the Auburn Police Department, is being praised for his kindness on social media. Holly’s original post has more than 150 shares.

As for Trace, his mom said he hasn’t let the unofficially swearing-in get to his head - although since the meeting, he officially wants to become an officer when he grows up. Holly says Trace talks about protecting and serving the community every chance he gets, and takes his swearing-in very seriously.

Perhaps a cool police officer’s uniform could be on Trace's school supplies list.

