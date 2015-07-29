Phenix City woman in running as Ms. Veteran America 2015

Heather Worley is one of 25 contestants up to be crowned Ms. Veteran America 2015. (Source: Heather Worley)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A Phenix City resident and Auburn University graduate is a finalist for Ms. Veteran America 2015.

Heather Worley is one of 25 women in the competition now in its fourth year. The finalists were named in early July.

Worley is a five-year veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, South Korea and Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC.



"We're going to go to Las Vegas which will be an awesome journey, and there we're going to go through another interview process, we will be required to do a talent as well,” Worley said. “I think that's just to show that we can perform under pressure and in the spotlight, because Final Salute and Ms. Veteran America is really about advocating on a national stage. And all of this is just preparing us, really grooming us to be there for our sisters in arms."

The event is held for Final Salute Inc, a nonprofit which focuses efforts on meeting and advocating for the needs of women Veterans to both prevent and bring them out of homelessness.

“Women veterans continue to be the fastest-growing demographic among the homeless population, even in the face of a national push to end homelessness, beginning with veterans,” a release said. “Despite gowns and a crown, the competition is not a beauty pageant and contestants will be judged on talent, interview, military history and advocacy.”

The finals will be held in Las Vegas on Oct. 18. The event is open to the public and information on tickets and the mission of Final Salute Inc can be found at FinalSaluteInc.org.

