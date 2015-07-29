Louisiana coroner: Theater shooter's body claimed by family members

LAFAYETTE, LA (WTVM) - According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the family of the man who killed two women and injured nine others has been claimed for burial.

The family of John Russell “Rusty” Houser has claimed his body, and are completing paperwork to have the body transferred.

The name of the funeral home and the name of the family members that claimed his body have not been released, and won’t be released by the sheriff’s office.

The autopsy report on Houser says he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound; toxicology reports are still pending and may take two to three weeks for results to return.

Houser killed Mayci Breaux, 21, and Jillian Johnson, 33, during a July 23 showing of Trainwreck in Lafayette, LA. He killed himself as police advanced on the movie theater following 911 calls on the shooting.

