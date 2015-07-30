Teen crashes SUV into Columbus Airport fence

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A teen traveling on a Columbus roadway crashed his SUV into a fence outside of the Columbus Airport just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The 18-year-old driver was following other cars when he says his contact lens popped out of his eye. The driver then hit the median, blowing out the front driver side tire, causing him to over-correct, travel across two lanes of traffic on Miller Road and into a fence outside of the Columbus Airport runway, a restricted area.

Both the Columbus Police Department and Columbus Airport officials were on-scene investigating the accident.

The car did not drive on to the roadway of the airport, and neither the driver nor his female passenger were injured. No other cars were involved in the accident.

The silver Dodge Caliber the teen was driving has been towed from the area.

