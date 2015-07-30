Fourth suspect in LaGrange murder investigation arrested Wednesday

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – A fourth suspect has been arrested for her involvement in a LaGrange shooting that took place on April 14, leading to the victim’s death.

The LaGrange Police Department announced they arrested Cherise Newton, 21, in Newnan, GA on Wednesday.

Newton will be charged with murder, five counts of aggravated assault and participation in criminal street activity in connection to the murder of Tony Kennedy. Newton was named a suspect on May 12.

Kennedy, 21, of LaGrange, was shot in the head on April 14, and later died in an Atlanta hospital.

On May 9, Christopher Foster, 17, Tyler Dunson, 17, and Cordarius Collier, 20, were each charged with murder, five counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

At around 9:50 p.m. on April 14, LaGrange Police responded to 222 McGregor Street in reference to multiple shots being fired and one individual being hit.

According to witnesses, the group of suspects walked toward the victims, who were talking with friends. One or more people in the group fired multiple shots and ran from the area after shooting Kennedy.



Neighbors said they heard at least 25 gun shots ring out.



No motive for this crime has been revealed, but two handguns were used in the shooting.

