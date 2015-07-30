Daily pick-me-up: Watch this baby elephant happily chase birds

(WTVM) – Having a rough morning? Has it been a long week for you? Has your newsfeed been getting you down?

Take heart – here's a pick-me-up you’ll want to watch over and over again.

In a video published on July 28 by Kruger Sightings at Kruger National Park in South Africa on YouTube, a baby elephant calf is enjoying life, playfully bouncing around the roadway as birds fly all around him.

You’d think it was a scene from a Disney movie, but no, it’s just another perfectly captured moment in the animal kingdom.

Mobile users: You can watch this video by clicking here. You can also watch a live web camera of the Great Kruger National Park here.

You can also follow the happenings of this beautiful park on Twitter and Instagram.

