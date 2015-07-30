Daily pick-me-up: Watch this baby elephant happily chase birds - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Daily pick-me-up: Watch this baby elephant happily chase birds

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Look at this baby elephant enjoying life. (Source: Krueger Sightings/YouTube) Look at this baby elephant enjoying life. (Source: Krueger Sightings/YouTube)

(WTVM) – Having a rough morning? Has it been a long week for you? Has your newsfeed been getting you down?

Take heart – here's a pick-me-up you’ll want to watch over and over again.

In a video published on July 28 by Kruger Sightings at Kruger National Park in South Africa on YouTube, a baby elephant calf is enjoying life, playfully bouncing around the roadway as birds fly all around him.

You’d think it was a scene from a Disney movie, but no, it’s just another perfectly captured moment in the animal kingdom.

Mobile users: You can watch this video by clicking here. You can also watch a live web camera of the Great Kruger National Park here.

You can also follow the happenings of this beautiful park on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly