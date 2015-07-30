New ATF report shows major increase in gun manufacturing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released a breakdown this week of the number of firearms manufactured in the United States dating back to 1986.

Over the last four years, that number has continuously gone up. In 2009, the number of firearms manufactured were 5,555,818. In 2013, that number nearly doubled to 10,884,792 reaching an all time high for gun manufacturing.



As the number of guns manufactured increased, so did the number of guns recovered. In 2014, more than 246,000 firearms were recovered

nationally. Out of the firearms recovered, pistols, revolvers and rifles were the most common types.



In the state of Georgia more than 11,200 firearms were recovered. That number went up slightly from about 11,000 the year before. In Alabama, nearly

5,900 firearms were recovered in 2014, up from about 5,500 firearms recovered the year before.



Here is a list of the Top Recovery Cities for Firearms in Georgia

Atlanta, 1,952 Augusta, 680 Savannah, 613 Macon, 488 Marietta, 415 Decatur, 310 Columbus, 261 College Park, 252 Jonesboro, 245 Norcross, 198



Here is a list of the Top Recovery Cities for Firearms in Alabama

Birmingham, 1,582 Huntsville, 687 Mobile Tuscaloosa, 217 Bessemer, 203 Selma, 140 Opelika, 119 Montgomery, 115 Homewood, 109 Gadsen, 106 Phenix city, 104

For more on the new weapons reports published by the ATF click here.



