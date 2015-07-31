Inmates injured in Barbour Co. Jail fight Thursday

CLAYTON, AL (WTVM) – A fight at the Barbour County Jail left four inmates injured late Thursday, according to a jail administrator.

The fight stemmed from an altercation inside one of the blocks, but the reason for the fight was not disclosed.

Jail administrators are investigation the fight, saying that when officers responded to the incident, the inmates complied and insist that there was no riot.

Four inmates her taken to the Medical Center Barbour emergency room to be treated for minor injuries, and later transported back to the jail.

Other law enforcement agencies that helped in response were the Clayton Police Department, Eufaula Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Clio Police Department and Clayton Rescue.

The incident is now under investigation.

