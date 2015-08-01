Muscogee County Marshal's Office provides firearm safety for civilians

Handling a gun can be a dangerous thing if you're not properly trained. And that is one of the missions for the Muscogee County Marshal's Office.

In the most recent class cycle, the class of 10 individuals are taking measures to protect themselves by any means.

"The goal here is to teach you how to be safe and out a round on target should it be a scenario where your life is in danger and you need to defend yourself," said Anthony Humphries, Deputy with the Muscogee County Marshal's Office.

The Muscogee County Marshal's Office provided their three day firearm course to civilians. The course included Georgia law concerning firearms and use of force, proper handling, cleaning, and storage of firearms, hands-on training and an emphasis on handgun safety. It also included when they can use their gun in a deadly force situation such as a home invasion, burglary and self defense.

"Going out and buying a firearm is not going to do any good if you don't know what to do with it," said Humphries.

Only pistols are allowed in the course. An avid shotgun user, Roseanne Peters, says she felt this course was the best place possible to learn how to be a skilled shooter using a pistol.

"I have a strong desire for everybody to feel safe of course, but it comes a time in your life when you got to protect certain things and my body," said Roseanne Peters.

Pistols make up the majority of the firearms manufactured, with 4.4 million produced in 2013. That is an increase of more than one million pistols produced compared to the 2012.

Making the course more intense, the participants are put through tests with real life situations.

"We have four to five barrels and five to six wooden stands where the shooter will walk between and they'll engage still targets with their firearms, trying to stimulating walking down the hallway to a place where an intruder or broken into their place," added Humphries

The Marshal's Office says the training they provide is highly effective with the courses cycling every three months. Contact their office at (706) 225-4385 if you are interested.

