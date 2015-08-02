CPD arrest 2 in murder of homeless man

A memorial service is being planned for a homeless man found dead early Sunday morning near Tent City off 2nd Avenue in Columbus. The Celebration of Life will be hosted by people who cared for William “Billy” Edwards and developed a relationship with him through their faith-based outreach ministries.

Brian Harris, 28, (L) and Daquon Chisholm, 20, (R) have been charged with the murder of William Andrew Edwards. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department announced they've arrested two men for the murder investigation of a homeless man on July 26.

The body of William 'Billy' Andrew Edwards was found in a wooded area near 2315 2nd Avenue after 1 a.m. on July 26. He was later pronounced dead at 2:05 a.m. by the Muscogee County coroner.



The investigation lead to two possible suspects who were arrested and jailed on July 26 on unrelated charges. The two who were jailed were later named as suspects and have been charged with the murder of Edwards.

Daquon Tavez Chisholm, 20, and Brian Xavier Harris, 28, have been charged with murder.



Both of the men will appear in recorder’s court on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9 a.m.

CPD is still conducting its investigation. Anyone with knowledge of this crime is asked to contact Corporal D. Stokes at (706)-225-4242 or the robbery/assault unit at (706)-653-3400.



The members of Squad 3 would also like to express our gratitude to the women in the white minivan that blocked all southbound traffic on 2nd Avenue and protected us from being run over during the initial investigation of Edwards’ murder.

Edwards' funeral was held in Columbus on Saturday.

