Air Force veteran's home gets deserved makeover

A military veteran and his wife received a much needed home makeover Sunday afternoon.

An organization dedicated to helping the elderly or disabled military veterans and their spouses, made it possible. To honor the military veteran, House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley chapter, along with volunteers from Headquarter Nissan and other organizations, completed repairs to their home.



Houses of Heroes says Dan Williams is a 22-year veteran of the United States Air Force and served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. Volunteers took the time to spruce up his Henry Avenue home by painting, replacing fixtures in the home and other minor repairs.

Volunteers say the repairs are a work in progress but they're happy to give their time to the project.



"Putting in ceiling fans, there a lot of moving the furniture and painting that needs to be done and probably needs some new carpet, some work on the outside of the house," said Terry Bell, general manager of Headquarter Nissan.



"My mother had the same thing done to her house a few years ago, so I'm acquainted with it. This is the first time I've participated in doing the work but it is a worthwhile project. Someone who served in the country and done the right thing and is a veteran love to do it," said sales consultant Tim Fair.



The goal of House of Heroes is to complete work on at least 50 homes this year. Williams home marks the 24th project for 2015.



