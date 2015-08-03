CDC names Columbus most sexually diseased city in Georgia

The city of Columbus has garnered an unflattering honor, according to a recent study.

According to numbers from the CDC, Columbus ranks as the most sexually diseased city in the state of Georgia and 40th nationally.

The number is based off of a 2013 CDC report, which is the newest available data on STDs in the U.S.

Based on the numbers, nearly one person out of every 100 in the Fountain City has a sexually transmitted disease.

You don't have to look too far to find the top city nationally in the report: Montgomery, Ala. came in at number one.

