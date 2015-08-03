Russell County DA recused from Sean Rey case; father reacts

A Phenix City man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car on his bicycle and then run over by a second vehicle. Early Thursday morning, 26-year-old Sean K. Rey of Phenix City was riding his bike to work for his 6 a.m. shift at Chevron on Summerville Road, but he never made it.

The family of a Phenix City man who was hit by two cars while riding his bike in April and died two weeks later spoke with News Leader 9 on Monday about the Russell County district attorney's decision to not take on the case.

Skip Rey says he and his wife met with the district attorney several times after their son's death, who assured them he could present the case to the grand jury.



But now, the D.A. says it's in the best interest of the case and Russell County for his office to step aside. Still, Sean's family is hoping whoever handles the case will bring justice for Sean.

"Can't even go in his bedroom right now without tearing up over it, everything in this house and yard and between here and where he worked," said Skip.

Sean was riding his bike when he was struck in the 3600 block of Summerville Road in Phenix City on April 2 by one car and run over by another vehicle that left the scene. Sean was heading to work at the Chevron gas station when the accident happened.



He died from his injuries on April 18 at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.



Sean would have turned 27 years old on July 3, and his family and friends are trying to keep his memory alive. In the four months since he passed away, his co-workers have continued to honor him with this bike that sits in front of the gas station where he worked.

On Friday, July 31, the Russell County District Attorney Ken Davis said his office will step aside from handling the case because he knew some of the parties involved and that could represent a conflict of interest.

"He said he would be very non-biased as far as either side goes. He actually convinced us he could take the case and do it," said Skip. "I was surprised because he said he had every intention of doing it. He wrote us letter saying he wasn't doing it. Basically the Attorney General told him the same thing I did. My worries was that he was to close to the people involved."

While the coping continues, the family is ready to get court proceedings started.

"We've been screwed over so bad. It was supposed to be in June, then July and it's going down the calendar," added Skip.

Ken Davis says the Assistant Attorney General in Alabama is now assigned to the case.

"We're hoping now that the state's got it, perhaps justice for Sean will be done," said Skip.

So far the family does not not have a date when the evidence will be presented to the grand jury. Neither driver who hit Sean has been charged.

The family says they also plan to start a campaign sometime in the future to get bike lanes in Phenix City.

