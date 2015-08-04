Experts help parents with "The Talk"

Experts say anxiety, confusion and nervousness are just some of the feelings parents and children experience when having what many know as "the talk."

The latest research from the CDC shows more than 200,000 females ages 15 to 19 give birth each year. While that number is a record low for the U.S., local experts say keeping those numbers on the decline requires proper education.

"It's a huge life transition," said Monica Cobis, a relationship educator.



Experts at the Pastoral Institute and Right from the Start organization, both in Columbus, say they have an interactive way to tackle the sometimes awkward subjects of puberty and sex.

"It's kind of mysterious, and it's secretive, and people don't know how to handle it,"said Cobis.

"A lot of people find this conversation awkward," said Laura Byard, Director of Right from the Start.

The program called "The Talk" offers children between the ages of 10 and 13 a two-hour class, filling them in on all the details of the physical and emotional changes that await them.

Organizers of the class explain that it may not answer all the questions a child may have, it will break the ice and open a flow of communication

"We are to mostly focus on puberty, we have a quick blurb about how all these things work together," said Byard.



Experts explain that proper education at a young age, can help decrease teen pregnancies later in life, which is a part of their overall mission to improve family life in the valley.



"Decrease pregnancies that are occurring outside of marriage and it's also our goal to strengthen relationships within families," said Byard.

