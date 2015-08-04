CPD officer: 'Other means' of detaining school kids aside from handcuffs

A Columbus Police Department official says children who act out in class would not be put in handcuffs like the one seen in a video that's now at the center of a lawsuit.

Parents across the country are outraged after seeing a video of an 8-year-old boy handcuffed by a Kenton County, KY sheriff's deputy.

The deputy, Kevin Sumner, used handcuffs to restrain a child with ADHD inside his classroom at Latonia Elementary School in Covington, KY. The handcuffs were placed around the biceps of the child because they were too large to fit around his wrists.

Deputy Sumner now faces a lawsuit filed by the Children's Law Center and the American Civil Liberties Union which claims Sumner violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by handcuffing a disabled student.

The incident was captured on video by a school worker and has since gone viral, causing many people to question if the Deputy went too far.

Columbus Police Corporal Bruce Robinson says physical restraint is not necessary when dealing with 8- and 9-year-old children.

“There are other means of restraining a child other than handcuffing him with his arms to the back,” Robinson said.

He also says he does not agree with the Deputy’s actions.

“I assume that he would be relieved of duty," Robinson said.

Kenton County Deputy Sumner is accused of disciplining another student in a similar matter in the fall of 2014.

The complaint filed against Sumner is requesting changes to their current policies, more training for school resource officers who deal with special needs children and monetary damages against Sumner.

