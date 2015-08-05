Video: Man at GA Confederate flag rally spotted wearing FUBU shoes

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) - A man in support of the Confederate flag at a Georgia historic landmark was spotted wearing shoes created by African-American clothing designers.

People both for and against the Confederate flag rallied at Stone Mountain on Aug. 1, the site of recent controversy because of the longstanding Confederate carving at the attraction.

DISCLAIMER: The language heard in the video may be upsetting to some. Mobile users: You can click here to view the video.

Neon Flag founder and reporter George Chidi, who was covering the rally, began conversing with a man on the pro-Confederate side in a video he posted on YouTube on Aug. 1.

“I asked the man, who went unidentified, what he thought about wearing FUBU brand shoes while pushing the Klan at the rally. FUBU ("For Us, By Us") is a brand established by black entrepreneurs meant to keep the wealth generated by fashion sales in the black community,” Chidi posted on YouTube.

The man, who said he was there as “a Southern American” and not a member of the KKK, said “it was his right to buy them.” The unidentified man did deny being involved with the KKK – despite having a KKK insignia as a tattoo on his arm and on a hat in his hand.

“I don’t care if a black man designed my shoes. The shoes that you wore were probably designed by a white man in the 1920s. But does that make you stop wearing those shoes because a white man designed them? I don't care if a black man designed my shoes,” the unidentified flag bearer said to Chidi. “I don’t hate you – I tried to say that a while ago. I hate not you, I just hate what your people are doing to this country.”

The video has since garnered more than 350,000 hits. The exchange, not escalating past the point of heated debate, ends with a local militia member walking away with Chidi saying, “Just let it go.”

FUBU is a New York-based brand founded in 1992 by Daymond John, J. Alexander Martin, Carlton Brown and Keith Perrin as hip-hop based apparel.

Stone Mountain, home to a large and historic carving of Confederate Civil War figures Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, has been a point of controversy for the last several weeks.

The Atlanta Chapter of the NAACP has lobbied for the carving’s removal. The popular tourist attraction has had the finished carving on the mountain’s north face since 1972.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.