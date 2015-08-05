Troup County teachers meet their soon to be students

It's back to the books already for students in Lee and Stewart County, but many in the Valley still have a few days left of summer vacation.

While there have been financial troubles for Troup County schools recently, prompting Mountville Elementary to close its doors for good at the start of summer, officials say with a balanced budget now, things around the district look hopeful.

Dancing, laughing and back to school goodies filled the halls and classrooms of Rosemont Elementary in LaGrange on Wednesday.

Troup County school officials say, despite issues in the past that have forced schools around the district to close, things are back on track for a new year.

"From the closures that we've seen over the last few years, we have been able to redistribute the students like here at Rosemont we have almost 650 students, so the classrooms and teachers are really being utilized to their full potential," said Yolanda Stephen with the district.



"I made a few changes this year to accommodate more students," said Elizabeth Ivey, a second grade teacher at Rosemont.

Ivey says she is ready to tackle this school year , and is looking forward to new academic challenges for her incoming students.



"I remember going to school, being that age, coming down the hallway and seeing my teachers," said Ivey.



Families spent the day meeting their soon-to-be teachers, and getting comfy at their soon-to-be desks.

While the days of summer are running out for many, there's plenty to look forward to in the Valley.



"Sometimes I'm not sure whether the kids are more excited or the parents are more excited. Everybody feels these butterflies in their stomach because it's the beginning of new year, it's the beginning of just learning more and moving to that next step," said Stephen.

Registration for middle-schoolers in Troup County will be held Thursday from 10 am until 6 pm.

