VIDEO: CPD releases images of attempted child abduction suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victim's Unit is asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a child from the Salvation Army on Warm Springs Road.

On Aug. 5, the unidentified man entered a day camp in the 5200 block of Warm Springs Road and asked for a specific child in an attempt to check the child out of the facility.

The man did not obtain the child and left the premises. We are asking help in identifying this individual as a person of interest in this case.

The suspect is described as a male, medium to heavy build, 30-50 years old and approximately 5’11" to 6'2". The man was seen wearing a white polo shirt, blue jeans and slide-on flip flops.

If you recognize this individual please contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victim's Unit at (706)-653-3449.

