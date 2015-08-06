Teacher of Columbus hit-and-run victim remembers student

A Columbus teenager was the victim of a fatal hit and run Thursday morning.



Romel Dill, 17, was a rising senior at Kendrick High School. His former American Literature teacher remembers Dill as energetic, upbeat and optimistic.



"He would always come in with the attitude that I am going to get an A, I am going to make you proud and he really enjoyed just being young and being youthful and being successful," said Akear Mewborn.



She says it had not even been 24 hours since the last time she saw Dill.



“My heart just sunk because I just saw him yesterday and he was really excited about registering for school and possibly being on the baseball team," she said. "He had his whole life ahead of him."



The hit and run happened around 7 a.m. in between Dogwood Drive and McCartha Drive on Steam Mill road in Columbus. Police blocked off traffic until about 11:30 a.m. while completing their investigation.



The initial cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma with a possible broken neck. His body will be transported to Atlanta for an autopsy.



Mewborn says the entire Kendrick High School community is grieving right now.



"He wanted to be a baseball star and he was looking into colleges where he could realize that dream," Mewborn said.



She said additional counselors will be available for students and staff during the first week of school.



"We have a very good counseling department that helps with any of these crisis events and so definitely after this we will be opening these lines of communication for our faculty, our staff and our students," Mewborn said.



Police say the suspect was driving a Volvo sedan, missing the passenger door outside mirror.



The suspect, Edward James Law, turned himself in Thursday night after watching our report on WTVM.



