Jury deliberates in cab driver murder trial

Closing arguments have begun in the murder trial of a Columbus cab driver who was killed in 2012.

Closing arguments have begun in the murder trial of a Columbus cab driver who was killed in 2012.

Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday in a Columbus murder trial, as a late night job turned deadly for one man in 2012, when cab driver Byron Brown was shot in the head and killed.

Both the prosecution and the defense spent Thursday morning and afternoon talking directly to jury members as the state works to prove that Sandy Mitchell killed his cab driver in 2012.

Prosecutors argued that Mitchell was strapped for cash, which prompted him to rob and kill Byron Brown. The prosecution also says the murder weapon, a gun, was found in the backyard of Mitchell's residence.

"Don't let the state convince you that just because I ask a question or I made some arguments that it's just defense 101," said defense attorney Will Kirby as he argued that investigators left dozens of questions and leads unanswered or unexplored.

The defense worked to show reasonable doubts that Mitchell committed the murder.

The jury will return for deliberations Friday morning to decide his fate.

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.