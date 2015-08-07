Suspect in 2012 cab driver murder gets life without parole

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Columbus cab driver in 2012 was found guilty, and was sentenced to life without parole.

Sandy Mitchell is accused of killing cab driver Byron Brown in 2012.

Prosecutors argued that Mitchell was strapped for cash, which prompted him to rob and kill Brown.

The prosecution also says the murder weapon, a gun, was found in the backyard of Mitchell's residence.

Family members of both Brown and Mitchell took the stand in Tuesday's sentencing hearing.

Mitchell's wife maintained her husband's innocence, and his mother who pled with the judge to be able to hug her son.

Brown's daughter Zaakirah Bilal addressed Mitchell directly saying, "You had no right to play God, whether you maliciously acted upon your own selfish actions, or you panicked and just reacted,the fact still remains...you took my father's life."

Bilal also said, "Abu's [Brown's] death really shook our family, it was as if we no longer lived, but existed. Hopefully, after today, we can live again because justice won, not Sandy Mitchell. "

