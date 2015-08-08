US Marshals: Suspect in July 3 Lawyers Ln. crash captured in Phenix City

The latest mugshot for William Tarver following his capture in Phenix City by U.S. Marshals. (Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A man who’s been wanted by local law enforcement officials for an alleged Georgia drag racing accident in July has been captured by U.S. Marshals in Alabama.

At around midnight on Aug. 8, U.S. Marshals located and apprehended Columbus most wanted fugitive William Tarver, in Phenix City.

Tarver was wanted for aggravated assault and several felony warrants that stemmed from the tragic July 3 hit-and-run vehicle accident that severely injured 19-year-old Asia Hoskins.

Tarver was allegedly speed-racing on Lawyers Lane in Columbus when the vehicle he was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed and hit Hoskins’ vehicle. Tarver fled the scene, along with his minor child who was riding in the vehicle and was injured as a result of the violent crash.

According to witnesses, Tarver grabbed his injured child and fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Hoskins remains in critical condition at the Regional medical center in Columbus.

Tarver had been on the run from the Columbus Police Department for several days when they contacted and requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service – Columbus Division. Deputy U.S. Marshals assigned to the fugitive investigation developed information that Tarver was hiding out in Phenix City, AL. U.S. Marshals and Special Deputy Task Force Officers from Macon, Columbus and with his wife Bianca Tarver. Tarver’s wife was also arrested for resisting arrest.

Both, William and Bianca Tarver were transported to the Russell County Jail, where they will remain until being extradited back to Georgia.

There were multiple agencies that participated in this manhunt, including: U.S. Marshals South-East Regional Fugitive Task Force, Macon Division; Gulf-Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Phenix City Division and Phenix City Police Department.

