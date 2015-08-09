Man in stable condition after Melon Street shooting

Reports of shots fired in a south Columbus neighborhood led to a man being wounded. Police say the call from neighbors came in around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Reports of shots fired in a south Columbus neighborhood led to a man being wounded. Police say the call from neighbors came in around 8 p.m. on Saturday

When officers arrived on Mellon Street, near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, they found a 31-year-old man in a parking lot shot in the hand and legs.

On Sunday afternoon, police said the victim was still being treated at a hospital in stable condition. Detectives are now searching for the shooter.

